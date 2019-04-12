Red Runway shows fashion tomorrow

Danyeal-Sky Roopnarinesingh-Wong models during Red Runway 2017.

THE Red Runway 2019 fashion showcase takes place tomorrow at the Government Campus Plaza, Port of Spain with two shows – the Kids and Adults show at 2 pm and the Adult Showcase at 8 pm.

For the kids show, 30 children will walk the runway in designer garments, while the adult show will feature 11 designers, showcased by 150 new and experienced models.

The Red Runway Fashion Project began in 2008 with its key objective being the exposure of new models and designers to the fashion industry.

Red Runway said in a media release it allows new and upcoming designers as well as experienced and renowned icons in the fashion industry to showcase their designs on a grand scale. Red Runway said it is transforming hundreds of young lives and contributing positively to the development of TT. It said “half of TT’s recognised and most prominent models currently, originated from the Red Runway programme.”

The programme recruits 300-500 young adults every year and exposes them to all avenues of the fashion world including make-up, photo shoots, castings, catwalk training, advertisements, it said. The training programme runs from April to November.

Red Runway Kids caters to children and teens four-14 and “is all about fashion and fun, giving the children a chance to shine bright on the runway.” The goal is to help children feel great about themselves through confidence building exercises, creativity, co-operation and fun while being fashionable in their own world.”

The kids programme introduces children to new experiences such as modelling, design, drama, art, dance and other activities. The Red Runway Kids show is TT’s first official children’s fashion show, it said.

