No work on Debe highway segment

While work on the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin is expected to restart after the award of three work packages to contractors, work on the Mon Desir to Debe segment remains at a standstill.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister and Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan turned the sod at La Retraite Road, La Brea to signal the restart of work on the highway.

However, the Mon Desir to Debe segment was not part of the packages, as it is the subject of two court matters. Highway Reroute Movement (HRM) leader Dr Wayne Kublalsingh, in an interview, said while the group supported the Grants Trace, Rousillac to Point Fortin leg, it was still firmly against the Debe section.“From Grants’ Trace to Point Fortin, we have no problem with that, that’s fine.”

But as for the Debe segment, he said the first legal challenge was being heard in the High Court before Justice James Aboud and the judicial review application was before the San Fernando High Court.

He said while no work was being done on the nine-mile segment, work on the bridge, as well as the proposed Mon Desir Interchange, was continuing.