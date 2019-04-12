No bail for 2 on gun, ammo charges

TWO men, one from Cocoyea Village, San Fernando, the other from Manahambre Road, Princes Town, were denied bail in the San Fernando magistrates’ court yesterday for possession of guns and ammunition.

Andrew Charles, 30, of St Andrews Park, Cocoyea, and Jamal Hinds, 24, appeared before magistrate Natalie Diop. Charles is alleged to have had a gun on Wednesday at St Andrew’s Park, where he lives. He pleaded not guilty to that charge, laid by PC Ragoonath of the San Fernando CID.

Police prosecutor Sgt Raghoo told Diop that Charles had a case pending for possession of arms and ammunition.

Diop read a charge to Charles that on the same day, at Ethel Street, he had marijuana in his possession. He pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000.

She denied him bail on the gun charge to reappear on April 25.

The magistrate then read a charge to Hinds that he was in possession of a gun and five rounds of ammunition at Ethel Street, La Romaine, on Tuesday.

He pleaded not guilty.

Diop read another charge, laid by PC Markus Lange of the San Fernando CID, that Hinds was in possession of marijuana on the same day. He pleaded guilty and Diop fined him $500 but remanded him into custody for the gun and ammunition charges.

Diop told him she was deferring his bail until he reappeared on April 25, when it was expected he would be able to furnish the court with an extract of a previous similar charge.