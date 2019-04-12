Mayaro cops investigate fatal accident

MAYARO police are obtaining video footage to determine if a 27-year-old woman threw herself in the path of a moving car as reported, or if someone else is culpable in the fatal accident.

Police identified the victim as Julie Ramoutar, the mother of three, who lived at St Ann’s Village. A report said shortly after 9 pm on Wednesday, a man was driving at Guayaguayare/Mayaro Road, in St Ann’s Village, when she ran into its path. She was knocked unconscious and was taken to the Mayaro District Health Facility, where doctors later pronounced her dead.

Shortly before the incident, Ramoutar had an argument with a male relative. Police believe she may not have been hastily crossing the road when it happened.

They interviewed the driver, whom they allowed to leave without any charge, as well as other people.

They have, so far, ruled the death accidental, but said the footage would show the circumstances of the death.

Cpl Arjoon is leading investigations.