Govt must come clean on economy

THE EDITOR: The Government needs to come clean and inform the citizenry of the true status our our affairs.

The past two budget statements delivered by Finance Minister Colm Imbert, firstly “Changing the Paradigm,” followed by “The Turn-Around,” were evidently desperate exaltations grounded in delusion.

From a basic interpretation we get that the Government has identified a problem and opted to change how the issue is dealt with. Then last October one would assume that the policy and strategy change was effective and growth and sustainability were on the horizon.

Notwithstanding these claims by the Government six months ago, the Prime Minister last week indicated that times were tough but his government is doing the needful to steer the ship through the proverbial “Bocas.”

Conversely, the very next day his Minister of Trade and Industry boldly affirmed that the recession is over.

Fast forward to a newspaper headline one week later, “World Bank: TT economy will shrink this year.”

The citizens are calling on the Government to give an accurate report on how it has handled our tax dollars in the upcoming mid-year review.

ALVIN K DANIEL

via e-mail