Good explanation about maths paper

THE EDITOR: I listened to the chief education officer of the Ministry of Education, Harrilal Seecharran, on television on Wednesday morning explaining the difficult question in the SEA maths paper.

I think he did a good job to help parents understand that the so-called difficult question was not placed there to fail anyone or to trick students but to make them think critically to solve this maths problem.

He also provided clarity in many other areas over which parents had expressed concerns. Seecharan said the maths question was part of the syllabus and students were prepared for such questions long before by their teachers, who were also fully aware of the changes in the 2019 SEA syllabus since 2017 and were trained by the ministry for the changes to come.

I think his answers to many questions posed by Hema Ramkissoon, especially about the maths paper, should put to rest the concerns expressed by some parents that a few questions in the paper did not give every student a fair chance and also that CXC is part of the entire process to ensure our students are not disadvantaged in any way.

JAIRAM SINGH, Tunapuna