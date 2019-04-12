Duke defiles spiritual elements of cassock

THE EDITOR: Over the last few days, I noticed two articles about a “humble and prayerful” union leader who calls himself a living legend…As a Catholic woman (who converted over 35 years ago) I must express my displeasure with this man, Watson Duke, and also his meditative stance on the judiciary workers’ situation.

Duke’s approach on this matter is one of prayer. However, by wearing a traditional Catholic cassock Duke defiles what is called apostolic succession. Instead he puts himself above the authority of God.

Unlike in any other Christian church, every single priest in the Catholic Church can trace the origin of their priesthood to Jesus Christ himself. This is why priests have the power to act

in persona Christi, that is, in the person of Christ.

No Catholic priest has simply thrown on a garb and decided to preach. Each and every one of them, even if they now do not realise it, has received the power of God. Before becoming eligible to receive ordination Catholic priests have been and are supposed to be “tried and tested,” as it says in first Thessalonians.

Because Catholic priests can act

in persona Christi, they are different to the average civilian, which is why they are supposed to wear cassocks. In 1589, Pope Sixtus V set penalties for clerics who did not wear the cassock. Pope Benedict XIII took this even further and in 1725 forbade priests from wearing civil clothing.

The cassock itself has its origins not in mere Christianity but in pure Catholicism which is both the origin and the fulfilment of Christianity itself since Christ is both its founder and its destination.

Duke has been neither tried nor tested. The only thing he has done is thrown on sheep’s clothing. By putting on the sheep’s clothing (cassock) he makes the authority that comes from Christ seem foolish. Therefore, he defies the sacred tradition of the Catholic Church and undermines the authority of Jesus Christ.

Duke degraded the deep historical and spiritual elements of the Catholic cassock and he should apologise publicly for what he has done.

Judiciary workers should be very wary of this stunt Duke is pulling. Most of the workers being sent home are temporary staff. By law, there is no way they can make any claim to keep their job. When they are sent home Duke will be able to place blame on God. This will only add to the psychological woes of the workers sent home.

Duke, you are the PSA leader. If you care about the people you should be advocating for a law which would forbid any organisation, whether public or private, from keeping workers on contracts for over a certain period of time.

ALIYYAH LUTCHMAN

via e-mail