Diaz Jalil faces Lilov in final

ANGEL DIAZ Jalil will face Victor Lilov in the boys singles final of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Circuit J4 Tacarigua tournament today.

At the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua yesterday, Diaz Jalil, the top-seeded Ecuadorian, ousted Jameson Corsillo of the United States 7-5, 6-1 while Lilov, another American, eliminated sixth-seeded Paul Colin of France by a similar scoreline. The girls singles semi-finals almost followed a similar script, with Americans Jackeline Lopez and Nevena Carton progressing to today’s final.

Lopez, ranked number three, defeated her compatriot, second seed Dakota Fordham 7-6(5), 6-4. Carton got the better of Great Britain’s Jasmine Conway, the fourth seed, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Lilov will feature in the boys doubles final today, after he teamed up with Canada’s Christopher Heck to beat the duo of Puerto Rico’s Mark Dancuart and US’ Adam Duan 6-4, 6-3.

In the other boys doubles semi, Corsillo and another American Andrew Pereverzev whipped an American pair of Griffin Daehnke and Jakub Ostajewski 6-2, 6-3.

Conway and Cecilia Alcobe Garibay of the US moved to the girls doubles final after beating the top-seeded US pair of Fordham and Sasha Wood 6-4, 5-7, 10-4.

Today, the singles finals are scheduled for 9 am and the doubles finals will take place from 11 am.