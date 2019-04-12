Dalla Costa heads Shipping Association

Garry Dalla Costa

Caribbean Shipping Agencies managing director Garry Dalla Costa is the new president of the Shipping Association of TT. He has taken over from Sonja Voisin, managing director of Gulf Shipping Ltd.

Dalla Costa’s career spans 40 years in the shipping industry, and began as a school vacation job at Melville Shipping's operations department. He has represented many of the bulk handling companies, and is involved in ship management, chartering, cargo surveys, brokering, and trading in construction materials.

During his tenure, Dalla Costa will lobby for the development of marine facilities, and for the recall and replacement of some of the antiquated regulations that still exist, and which impede the competitiveness of the shipping industry.