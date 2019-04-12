Cove power station not being privatised: ‘Fake news’

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte

GOVERNMENT is not privatising the TT Electricity Commission's power station at the Cove Industrial Estate in Tobago.

Responding to a question in the Senate on Thursday from Opposition Senator Wade Mark, Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte declared this was "fake news."

He said, "The Government is not engaged in any discussion with anyone regarding the privatisation of the Cove power station."

When Mark asked if there were plans to divest the station in the future, Le Hunte reiterated that Government has no intention of privatising it.

"Asked and answered, " he said.