Chaguanas vendors lose claim to stay at health centre

VICTORIOUS: Attorneys Sonya Gyan and Kelvin Ramkissoon, counsel for the Chaguanas Borough Corporation and Mayor Gopaul Boodhan who successfully argued a case in which vendors were claiming rights to use of the old health centre.

MEMBERS of the Chaguanas Vendors Association yesterday lost their application for judicial review in the High Court.

Justice Kevin Ramcharan dismissed the association's claim that vendors had a legitimate expectation to remain and have their vending booths permanently established at the old Chaguanas Health Centre.

The Chaguanas mayor and councillors successfully argued, through their attorney Kelvin Ramkissoon, instructed by Sonya Gyan, that the vendors had failed to establish the right to a legitimate expectation based on the statements of former People's Partnership minister of works and transport Jack Warner.

During a hearing of the case in January, Warner insisted he told the vendors a permanent structure would be erected for them at the old health centre site.

On January 20, 2015, the vendors were granted an injunction against the corporation’s decision to remove them from the site and they were allowed to continue to sell there until the hearing and determination of the case.

At the hearing yesterday, attorney Ramkissoon in cross-examination of Warner had elicited that Warner had no authority to bind the Cabinet, which operates on the principles of collective responsibility.

The court upheld the submission and ruled that Warner could not have created such an expectation. Ramcharan accepted the evidence of former mayor Orlando Nagessar and current mayor Gopaul Boodhan, who had provided affidavits and evidence to the court.

Both Nagessar and Boodhan said they consulted the vendors before the decision and that the site was now required as part of the spatial development plan to bring Chaguanas to city status.

The borough had argued that traffic and congestion in the town centre was endemic and stymied the growth of legitimate business.

The court also ordered that the vendors pay legal costs in favour of the corporation, to be assessed by the Registrar of the Supreme Court.