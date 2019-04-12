Central police raid leaves 4 dead

What started as a patrol in central TT ended as an all-out battle between police and alleged gang members – leaving four men, including a Venezuelan, dead.

One of the four has not been identified but the Venezuelan man was said to be Ronniel Miguel Lara Velasquez, 22.

The other two men were identified as Demell Howell and Richard “Bond” Wilson, both from Maloney Gardens.

Police said Howell was a well-known gang member in Maloney and the officers were carrying out a warrant for his arrest at Torrington Drive Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas.

At 3.15 this morning, police went to a house in an effort to execute the warrant. The officers heard people running inside the house, causing them to enter and chase after several men who were running towards a bedroom. Police said shots were fired at them in the house and they returned fire.

A suspect who was hiding behind a door attacked one of the officers and snatched his gun. The suspect and office fell to the ground and this suspect was also shot. The four wounded men were then taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre where they all died while being treated. Police confiscated two guns at the scene.