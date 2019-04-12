N Touch
Friday 12 April 2019
BREAKING … Man kills entire family

File photo
POLICE are currently at the scene of a suspected murder/suicide in Toco.

Reports are sketchy at the moment but what police are saying is that sometime after 3 pm today, a man slit the throats of his wife and two children at their home in Toco before going into a car and ending his life.

Newsday crime reporter RYAN HAMILTON-DAVIS and photographer ROGER JACOB are at the scene of this developing story and updates will be made when information comes in.

