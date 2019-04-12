Another teen girl missing 4 in past week

MISSING: Shania Ramjitsingh

ANOTHER teenage girl has gone missing. For the past week, the police have e-mailed four press releases highlighting the disappearance of four teenagers.

In a press release yesterday, they said they were seeking the urgent assistance of the public in finding 15-year-old Aaliyah Ramsingh.

She was last seen leaving her Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas home at about 9.45 am on Thursday. She was reported missing to the Chaguanas Police Station that day by her uncle.

Aaliyah is of mixed descent, five foot, four inches tall and slim-built with a fair complexion and long hair. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police at 999, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or text/WhatsApp 482-GARY (4279).

On Thursday, the police issued a release saying 16-year-old Jenais Fortune of Mc Inroy Street, Curepe was missing. She was last seen by her mother on Sackville Street in Port of Spain at 9.45 am on Monday, heading to a job interview.

Her mother reported her missing on Wednesday to the St Joseph police.

Jenais, police said, is of African descent, slim-built with a brown complexion and relaxed black hair styled in two cornrows. She was last seen wearing black dress pants and a purple and white pinstriped shirt.

On Tuesday, the police said Amiyah Mohammed, 14, was missing. She was last seen leaving her Lawrence Park, Arima home at 7.30 pm on January 18. She was reported missing to the Arima Police Station on January 22 by her grandmother.

Amiyah is of East Indian descent, five foot two inches tall and slim-built with a light brown complexion and long black hair.

Then last Monday, the police highlighted the disappearance of Williamsville resident Shania Ramjitsingh, 17. The teen, from Brothers Settlement, was last seen by her sister at 5.30 pm last Saturday, at a mini-mart near their home.

She was reported missing later that day to the Princes Town police by her father. Shania is of East Indian descent, five foot four inches tall, slim-built with a brown complexion and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink top and burgundy shorts.

This was the second time the teenager has gone missing. The first time was March 9, but she returned home several days later. The teenager had reportedly posted on social media that she left her father's home (the parents are separated) because she was allegedly being abused.

Several attempts to contact the mother, Luciana Dhanraj, by telephone went unanswered. She acknowledged a message sent to her by Newsday via Facebook on Tuesday but then stopped responding.

When contacted, the Children's Authority said children who ran away were a matter for the police, and once the child was found the authority would investigate.

With reporting by Carol Matroo