7,076 firearms applications

THERE have been a total of 7,076 firearms users licences (FULs) from September 30, 2015 to January 31. Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat made this answer on behalf of National Security Minister Stuart Young in the Senate on Thursday.

Rambharat said of this number, 1,808 FULs were issued. Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein asked what would be done to expedite the outstanding applications. Rambharat said that information resided with the Commissioner of Police (CoP).

He reminded senators that under the law, the CoP approves FULs.