$3,000 fine for false insurance

KEVIN MAHANGOO, 33, was fined $3,000 by magistrate Jo-Ann Connor for having a false insurance certificate. He has previous convictions for crimes, though unrelated to fraud, but Mahangoo, of Trinity Avenue, Tarodale, San Fernando, pleaded guilty to the offence in the San Fernando magistrates’ court.

Police prosecutor Cleyon Seedan told Connor that on Wednesday, PC Ramdass of the San Fernando CID and other police officers questioned Mahangoo about a vehicle parked in the road where Mahangoo lives. Ramdass requested his driving documents and found the driver’s permit valid but became suspicious of the insurance certificate.

Connor heard that the police officer went to Presidential Insurance on Cipero Street, where he found the insurance certificate Mahangoo had tendered, bore a policy number registered to another vehicle.

Attorney Ainsley Lucky, on Mahangoo's behalf, said the defendant recently bought the car and verified the validity of the insurance certificate. Mahangoo, he said, also works "PH" with the car.Connor granted him a week to pay the fine or nine months in jail.