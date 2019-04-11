UWI beat MIC 56-39 to win TSATT tourney

THE University of West Indies (UWI) St Augustine Men’s Basketball team warmed up for the UWI Games next month in Jamaica with an emphatic 56-39 victory against MIC in the final of Tertiary Schools Association of TT (TSATT) Basketball competition ,held on Tuesday night, at UWI SPEC, St. Augustine.

The final was a rematch of a previous preliminary game in which MIC prevailed 36-32 on that occasion. Despite UWI winning by a 17-point margin, the game was pretty close until the fourth quarter when the home team exploded with energy showing their composure and fitness to overcome a tiring MIC team.

At the end of the first quarter, UWI held a slim one-point advantage (11-10) over the visitors and by half-time the score-line was (18-15) in favour of UWI. The second half followed a similar trend to the first, however, MIC made things even more interesting after outscoring UWI (15-13) in the quarter but still trailed (30-32) with the last ten-minute quarter to play.

UWI’s coach, Mario Davis rallied his troops and it seemed to have worked as his team came out to play a near flawless quarter scoring 25 points and limiting MIC to only 9 points allowing them to raise the championship trophy.

UWI’s Tyrik Singh led all scoring on the night with 16points while his teammates Jelani Valley and Runako Boyce both added 11 points each. For the silver medallists, Shorn Solomon top scored with 15 points followed by Javon George nine points and Shakeil Bertrand 8 points.

Also, receiving their winning trophies on the night was the UWI Men`s Cricket team after claiming the TSATT T20 tournament two weeks ago against the University of Southern Caribbean by 85 runs.