Two men die by suicide

TWO men died by suicide in unrelated incidents in Couva and Sangre Grande Wednesday night.

In the first incident, members of the Mayaro Police Station were called to the Manazanilla Mayaro Road at around 8 pm where they found the body of Isaac Beharry, 27.

Hours later, 22-year-old Kyle Corbin is believed to have ended his life at the home of his girlfriend. Autopsies are expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre and police are investigating.

If you or anyone you know are thinking about suicide, the ministry of health provide these resources.

Call Lifeline or Families in Action.

Lifeline (suicide)

— 645 2800

— 645 6616

Families in Action

— 628 2333

— 622 6952

UWI Student Counsellor (St. Augustine Campus)

— 662-2002 ext. 82151