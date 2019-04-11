TT Kung Fu School bag seven medals

The Grand Master Ted Sandy Nature Fist Kung Fu Academy team include Fawwaz Khan (back left), Master Reyaz Mohammed (back right), Jaden Inniss (front left) and Joshua Soogrim.

GRAND MASTER Ted Sandy Nature Fist Kung Fu Academy, led by Master Reyaz Mohammed, bagged seven medals (two gold, four silver and a bronze), at the 20th Bridgetown Burning Martial Arts Festival, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Barbados last weekend.

Fawwaz Khan copped three pieces of silverware during the weekend’s activities. In the 18-35 age group, Khan took gold in the men’s sparring for advance blackbelts, and got silver in both the open hand form men’s senior blackbelt division and weapons form open division for advance blackbelts.

Joshua Soogrim, competing in the boys 7-9 age group, captured gold in the beginners boys weapon and bronze in the beginners boys open hand forms, while Jaden Inniss (also in the 7-9 category), earned silver in both the beginners boys weapon and beginners boys open hand form.

According to a media release, “The team also had and an impressive demonstration of Traditional Nature Fist Kung Fu forms and techniques on Sunday at the Long Beach Burning Wrestling Tournament held by the Barbados Wrestling Association where they left the crowd in awe with their outstanding performance.”

There were international teams at the Martial Arts Festival, as well as teams from TT, Bermuda, Martinique, St Vincent/Grenadines and the United States.