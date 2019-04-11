TT, Guyana told to look at caring for migrants

Human rights activist Yesenia Gonzales at the Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS seminar on migrant health and rights at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Caribbean countries, especially TT and Guyana, were today warned that they need to be mindful of their country’s economic challenges where there is a mass migration from Venezuela.

Addressing a two-day meeting hosted by PANCAP (Pan Caribbean Partnership Against HIV and AIDS) to finalise guidance to countries for operationalising the regional framework on migrant health and rights held at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, Derick Springer, director for PANCAP said the meeting is aimed to provide guidance.

“The Minister of Health's announcement could not be more timely as a pivotal aspect of the meeting was the input provided by participants for finalising a guidance document on how to implement the framework on migrant health and rights within country context.

“The objectives of the meeting is to share findings of a desk review on models, guidance for operationalising a framework on migrants health and rights, and validate the findings of an assessment of the needs of countries' health systems to provide service for migrants.”