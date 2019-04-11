TT Carifta chess players face final warm-up

Alan-Safar Ramoutar

MEMBERS of the TT chess team, who will compete in next week’s Carifta junior tournament in Curacao, will be involved in a final warm-up tournament, on Sunday, at the Tunapuna Secondary School.

FIDE Instructor and Candidate Master Dev Soondarsingh, who will be among the TT contingent in Curacao, will be the chief arbiter at the FEMS competition.

At the forthcoming Carifta junior tournament, FIDE Master Alan-Safar Ramoutar of Naparima College will be seeking a record-setting fourth straight win in the Under-16 category, while 2018 Under-12 champ Zara La Fleur will be making the step to the Under-16 division.

Ohter members of the TT’s CARIFTA squad include Anusha Saha, Sanat Maharaj, Daenoon Ramsumair, Amy Ali, Juninho La Fleur, Aradhana Ramnarine Singh and Rayden Rampersad.

In related news, the Point Fortin Chess Club held its first open junior tournament, at the Point Fortin East Secondary School, last Sunday.

Results –

Under-16: 1.Juninho La Fleur; 2.Justin Ramtahal; 3.Ross Murray

Under-14: 1.Zara La Fleur; 2.Brad Munroe-Brown; 3.Nicholas LyFook

Under-12: 1.Sanjiv Joseph; 2.Nicholai Baptiste; 3.Makayla Joseph.

Under-10: 1.Kael Samuel-Bisnath; 2.Kyan Muradali; 3.Sajan Joseph.