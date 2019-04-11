Reifer is new West Indies coach

Floyd Reifer speaks to cricketers.

BARBADIAN Floyd Reifer is the new interim head coach of the West Indies cricket team.

President of Cricket West Indies Ricky Skerritt made the announcement at a press conference at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua today. Reifer replaces Richard Pybus, who also served as an interim coach of the regional team since January of this year.

Skerritt said in about five months the search for a full-time head coach will begin. Another major announcement was the news that Jamaican Robert Haynes will be the interim chairman of selectors, replacing Barbadian Courtney Browne.