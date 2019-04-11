Police give evidence in Vicky’s fraud cases

Vicky Boodram

INTERVIEW notes were tendered this morning by the State in the continuing hearing of fraud charges against former cruise-ship travel agent Vicky Boodram and ex-husband Ravi Arjoonsingh.

Attorney Elaine Green, who is special prosecutor in the preliminary inquiry into 101 charges arising out of cruise-ship ticket sales in 2011, tendered seven more witnesses statements. She told senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine in San Fernando magistrates’ court, that the statements represent notes taken by Sgt Vinelle Bassarath, based on interviews he had conducted with Boodram.

The charges arose from investigations conducted by the fraud squad into $1.3 million allegedly collected from people for cruise ship packages offered by Boodram’s Travel and Ship Ahoy Cruise Ltd, La Romaine, but the cruises never took place.

The interview notes were tendered through Bassarath who is currently testifying in the witness box. Attorney Jagdeo Singh, representing Arjoonsingh, told Antoine that he intended to make certain legal submissions on behalf of his client. Attorney Jeevan Andrew Rampersad, representing Boodram, told the magistrate that he would reserve cross-examination of Bassarath.

Boodram is in custody while Arjoonsingh is out on bail. Antoine’s task is to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to commit Boodram and Arjoonsingh for trial before a judge and jury. Hearing continues on April 25.