No bail for breaking restraining orders

Lynette Seebaran-Suite, chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission of T&T. Photo by Roger Jacob

No bail for domestic violence perpetrators who break restraining (protection) orders.

This was the call made by the chairman of the Equal Opportunity Commission Lynette Seebaran-Suite as she spoke during the University of the West Indies (UWI) one-day symposium on domestic violence called Deepening the dialogue: Strengthening domestic violence policy and charting a way forward today.

The symposium was held at the Learning Resource Centre at the university's St Augustine campus.

Seebaran-Suite also called for amending the definition of cohabitant to include same-sex relationships, for police to focus on removing abusers from the home instead of the victim, and actually charging abusers for assault and other crimes committed in domestic situations.

Seebaran-Suite said in comparison to the rest of the world, TT has more progressive legislation for domestic violence protection. However, the structures in place to help victims of domestic abuse need to be improved.

She said her suggestions already have legislative support with the exception of protection orders for same-sex partners who are still discriminated against in the Equal Opportunities Act.

She also called for more gender sensitivity training for magistrates, as many times the magistrates would grant visitation rights for abusive partners to see their children. However, she noted that children are the most vulnerable in domestic violence cases and also need protection from the abuser.

Seebran-Suite said many of the agencies working with domestic violence often work in silos and do not collaborate. She lauded the attempt UWI made to create the discussions and research necessary to encourage state agencies to work towards improving the way domestic violence cases are handled in the country.