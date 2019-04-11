Mixed results for top seeds in boys singles

Zechariah Permell of TT attempts to hit the ball in a match against Jace Quashie, also from TT yesterday, at the ITF World Tennis Tou,r held at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

THERE WERE mixed results for the top two seeds, in the boys singles, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua yesterday.

Action was in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Juniors Circuit J4 Tacarigua tournament.

Angel Diaz Jalil of Ecuador, the top seed in the boys singles, whipped United States’ Griffin Daehnke 6-4, 6-3. But second seed Benjamin Kittay was shown the door yesterday, after a 7-6(2), 6-3 beating from fellow American Victor Lilov.

Dakota Fordham of the US, the highest ranked girls singles player remaining, advanced to the semi-final stage yesterday.

The number two seed needed a third set tie-break to eliminate India’s Amritalakshmi Shanmugam 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5).

Third seed Jackeline Lopez, another American, overcame France’s Audley Moutama 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

The tournament will continue from 9 am today.

Other Results –

Boys Singles: Quarter Finals – Paul Colin (France) bt Milledge Cossu (US) 6-4, 6-1; Jameson Corsillo (US) bt Christopher Heck (Canada) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls Singles: Quarter Finals – Jasmine Conway (Great Britain) bt Hannah Chambers (Barbados) 6-2, 6-2; Nevena Carton (US) bt Katarina Neff (US) 6-2, 6-4.

Boys Doubles: Quarter Finals – Jameson Corsillo (US)/Andrew Pereverzev (US) bt Alfredo Casso (US)/Angel Diaz Jalil (Ecuador) 6-3, 7-5; Griffin Daehnke (US)/Jakub Ostajewski (US) bt Aidan Carter (TT)/John Chin (Jamaica) 7-6(2), 5-7, 10-5; Mark Dancuart (Puerto Rico)/Adam Duan (US) bt Kaipo Marshall (Barbados)/Stephen Slocombe (Barbados) 6-4, 6-4; Christopher Heck (Canada)/Victor Lilov (US) bt Farhan Amiri (US)/Farzan Amiri (US) 6-3, 6-1.

Girls Doubles: Quarter Finals – Leah Kuruvilla (US)/Gabrielle Leslie (Barbados) bt Selena Bird (US)/Isabelle Exsted (US) 6-0, 6-1; Dakota Fordham (US)/Sasha Wood (US) bt Francesca Aguirre (US)/Regina Alcobe Garibay (US) 6-1, 6-1; Cecilia Alcobe Garibay (US)/Jasmine Conway (Great Britain) bt Sifa Butcher (US)/Nevena Carton (US) 6-4, 6-0; Elan Mnatsakanov (US)/Jamilah Snells (US) bt Gabriella Broadfoot (South Africa)/Jackeline Lopez (US) 6-4, 6-4.