Minister to promoter: Apply for Buju

Buju Banton

National Security Minister Stuart Young has advised promoters of the I Am Legend concert which will see reggae superstar Buju Banton perform in this country that they must apply for an exemption to have the artiste enter TT.

Responding to a question at the post-cabinet media conference today, Young said a file on the matter was on his desk. He said, with his criminal record, the artiste ran foul of TT's immigration laws.

He added however that once the application was made, he was prepared to grant an exemption.

The Immigration Act list as prohibited "persons who have been convicted of or admit having committed any crime, which if committed in Trinidad and Tobago would be punishable with imprisonment for one or more years. The Act also states that the Minister may issue a written permit authorising any person to enter Trinidad and Tobago or, being in Trinidad and Tobago, to remain therein.