Man stabbed in fall from window

A man who is hospitalised with a stab wound and other injuries has reported to police that he fell through a window at his home in Princes Town.

The 35-year-old labourer who lives at Buen Intento Road said the incident happened at about 4.30 pm yesterday.

He received injuries but claimed the stab wound to his upper body was because of the fall. Up to press time, he was in a stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Sgt Richardson is leading investigations.