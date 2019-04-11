Man shot to death inside car

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 26-year-old Mt Lambert man who was found shot in his car last night.

Police said at around 10.15 pm residents of Second Avenue, Mt Lambert, heard gunshots and alerted the police.

Officers went to the scene and saw Gebre Cordiner slumped over in the driver's seat of a Nissan Latio.

Police took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was pronounced dead.