Lee, Wiggins maintain lead at Jr Golf Open

Jean-Marc Chevrotiere, plays a stroke in the Republic Bank Junior Open Boys 14-15 RBL Golf Tournament, at Moka, Maraval,yesterday.

YEJI LEE and Xzavier Wiggins maintained their leads, in the respective girls and boys 16-17 age group, on the second day of the 10th Republic Bank Caribbean Junior Golf Open at the St Andrew’s Golf Course, Moka, Maraval yesterday.

Entering today’s final day, both Lee and Wiggins have huge gaps over their nearest rivals.

Lee, a Korean-born Trinidadian, had a nine-over-par score of 81 yesterday, to add to the 73 she carded on Tuesday. But her overall score of 154 is 18 strokes better than countrywoman Sarah Ramphal, who shot 83 yesterday for a combined total of 172. TT’s Krista Kent is third on 211 followed by Lisa Daniel of St Lucia on 227.

Wiggins of Barbados added a three-over-par 75 to his overnight 76 for a total of 151, 29 more than TT’s Brandon Matabadal, while another TT golfer Reyaz Rambarran is third on 186 and St Lucia’s Joseph Rayshorn is fourth on 188.

Chris Richards Jr is the overall leader of the boys 14-15 age group, after carding 79 yesterday, while Zico Correia, who was the joint leader on Tuesday, fell two strokes back for a score of 157. Rounding off the top five are Jean-Marc Chivrotiere (167), Dravid Bhim (171) and Irfan Emamalie (174).

Emily Odwin of Barbados has all but sewn up the title in the girls 14-15 category, as she scored another 85 yesterday for a combined total of 170. TT’s Azariah Joseph is a distant seocnd with 213, followed by Jada Charles on 215.

Ethan Hill leads the 13-and-under age group with 176, with Barbadian Quinton Heljenjenk next on 184. TT’s Jerseen Boodram is third on 186.

In the girls 13-and-under TT’s Chloe Ajodha has a total of 193, 15 strokes more than her compatriot Faatimah Emamalie.

And Tiffany Walker won the Girls six-holers after shooting 35, with Natalyia Ramjag next on 36. The boys version went to Shamuel Letren with 34 strokes, who defeated five-year-old Barbadian Eli Wiggins.