La Romaine drive-by leaves car with bullet holes

POLICE have received no report of injuries to people following a drive-by shooting in La Romaine last night. Police said that shortly after 7, residents of Phyllis Street saw occupants in a moving car firing shots indiscriminately in the air. Residents along that street were at the time indoors and there were no reports of injuries.

La Romaine police post and San Fernando CID officers visited the scene and found a car parked at the side of the road with several bullet holes. They also found several spent shells nearby. Up to press time, no arrests were made.

People with information are asked to contact the nearest police station or San Fernando police at 652- 2564.