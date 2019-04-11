Khan: TT can be a gateway

Energy Minister Franklin Khan.

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan said TT can be a gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean. Khan made this statement to delegates at the 19th International Conference and Exhibition on LNG in Shanghai, China. The conference was held from April 1 to 5.

In his address, Khan said TT's role as a gateway is linked to this country being China's largest trade partner in the Caribbean. He said TT and China have enjoyed strong cultural and commercial ties for the last 50 years. Khan highlighted China's rapidly increasing LNG imports as a result of growing energy demand and a policy driven push towards cleaner fuels. In the last four years, Khan said TT's LNG imports have tripled from 0.06 to 0.21 metric tonnes.

While thiss represents only a small amount of China’s total LNG imports, Khan said it is indicative of the potential for growth. Khan also pointed to opportunities in areas of infrastructure and bilateral agreement. He observed that China’s recent liberalisation of its gas markets allows third party access to infrastructure, thereby opening up the gas market to all players. Khan said this development will provide better access to LNG originating from TT

Khan also fielded questions from delegates on topics such as the links between strong global LNG demand, developments in TT’s upstream gas sector and the prospects for Chinese companies in this country's LNG industry.