Envoy: US, TT have strong ties

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley meets with US Ambassador to TT Joseph Mondello at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s. National Security Minister Stuart Young and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses also attended the meeting. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

US Ambassador Joseph Mondello is on the same page with the Prime Minister about relations between TT and the United States.

In a tweet, Mondello said, "I very much appreciated the invitation to discuss issues of mutual interest with the Prime Minister @DrKeithRowley." He concluded, "USA and TT ties are strong." Mondello gave no details of the issues discussed with Rowley on Tuesday, when they met at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's.

National Security Minister Stuart Young and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses also attended the meeting.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said, “The meeting focused on a wide range of issues of mutual interest between TT and the US,” and that: “Both parties reinforced their commitment to continue their long history of co-operation and the building and strengthening of ties between the two countries.”

On January 13, Rowley defended Government’s approach towards the Venezuela crisis. He made no comment on TT's being one of eight countries to abstain from the Organisation of American States (OAS) vote not to recognise the legitimacy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s new term in office.

Rowley rejected the Opposition Leader’s claim that government strategy to deal with the Venezuela crisis was jeopardising TT’s geo-political and economic future.

On January 25, Mondello expressed concern about official statements from the Government which recognised Maduro. Moses attended Maduro's inauguration in Caracas on January 10.

Mondello said, “Democracy and prosperity require tough choices.” But he added, "I and the entire US Embassy are committed to maintaining mutually beneficial bilateral relations with the government and people of TT.”