CJ entitled to sabbatical leave Judge rules for judges

Justice James Aboud. FILE PHOTO

JUSTICE James Aboud, in a 44-page judgment delivered yesterday, ruled that members of the higher Judiciary including Chief Justice Ivor Archie are eligible to take sabbatical leave.

Justice Aboud was asked to determine whether a Salaries Review Commission (SRC) recommendation for sabbatical for judges provides them with that facility.

The dialogue on judges’ entitlement was heard at a trial of a statutory interpretation summons filed by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi last September.

AG Al-Rawi was instructed by Prime Minister Dr Rowley to take relevant steps to clarify whether there exists any such leave for members of the judiciary after CJ Archie applied for sabbatical leave before changing it to vacation leave after controversy stirred over whether he was in fact qualified to take such leave.

In November 2017, Archie informed then President Anthony Carmona of his plan to go on a sabbatical to, “rest, reflect and study,” on a judicial fellowship in Washington, DC. He was expected to leave in February 2018, but his plans were thwarted when government took the position that Archie was not entitled to any sabbatical leave under terms of the SRC’s 98th Report.

He instead took vacation. Justice Aboud, who has said repeatedly he was never part of the committee of judges that looked at the SRC’s recommendation, had after the hearing of the statutory interpretation summons, reserved his ruling on the issue.

That ruling was delivered yesterday. In it, Justic Aboud declared that members of the Higher Judiciary namely the CJ, Justices of Appeal and Puisne Judges became eligible (for sabbatical leave) as delineated in paragraph 63(v) of the 98th Report of the SRC.

Further, the grant of sabbatical leave is dependent on the development of adminstrative arrangements within the Judiciary.

He said the eligibility for sabbatical leave as a term and condition for the Higher Judiciary arose on 1 April 2011. The judge also said that members of the Higher Judiciary have a legitimate expectation that sabbatical leave is part of their terms and conditions since 1 April 2011, but there can be no claim for it because the Executive has not resiled from its promise of assurance. He also said that all parties have agreed to bear their own costs of the claim