Campbell finishes 2nd at Women’s Tour of Thailand

Teniel Campbell

TT’s cyclist Teniel Campbell placed second on the third and final stage yesterday, and second on the overall standings, in the 2019 Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s Cup Women’s Tour of Thailand.

On the final stage, over a distance of 83.8 kilometres, in Chiang Mai, Campbell, Thailand’s Jutatip Maneephan and Japan’s Yumi Kajihara all crossed the finish line in an identical time of one hour 57 minutes and 49 seconds. But, in a photo finish, Maneephan was adjudged the winner, followed by Campbell and Kajihara.

Campbell topped the field on the second stage, on Tuesday, with a time of one hour 30 minutes and ten seconds.

On the overall standings, the 21-year-old Campbell placed second in a time of five hours 46 minutes and 42 seconds, eight seconds behind Maneephan, while Kajihara was third in five hours 46 minutes and 43 seconds.