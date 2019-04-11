CAL flights ready for Jazz Chief Secretary assured all in place

Toni Braxton

THA Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has given assurances of a successful staging of the Tobago Jazz Experience 2019, despite a late start in its advertising.

R&B superstar Toni Braxton, legendary singer Michael Bolton and young R&B crooner Jacquees are the headline acts for the April 25-28 event. The Jazz Experience features three shows: Jazz on the Waterfront, Jazz in the East and International Night.

Speaking at Wednesday’s post-Executive Council media briefing at the Division of Tourism, Culture and Transportation, Charles said he will meet Caribbean Airlines soon to ascertain the booking figures and ensure patrons can get to Tobago on time.

He said, “I am sure that it would be (well attended) because in conversation with Caribbean Airlines…I am supposed to meet with them in the not too distant future to ensure that persons who purchase tickets or who would like to come are assured of being provided with airlift. We did it last year…As a matter of fact, I have been given the assurance that Caribbean Airlines is ready, but I want to go further than that. I would want to ensure that persons who purchase tickets can in fact come."

On the late push to market the event heavily through the services of Randy Glasgow Promotions, Charles said, “As a decision maker and a problem solver, you make decisions based on your assessment of the situation at any point in time, and we would have done that to ensure that the necessary hype would have taken place to facilitate a successful outcome.”

Probed about the outsourcing for marketing by the Tobago Festival’s Commission, Charles said, “I remember seeing (the invoices from Randy Glasgow Promotions)…because it was making the rounds on Facebook and so on...and of course, the commission is treating with that matter.”

The invoice, which began circulating on April 4 via social media, showed Randy Glasgow Promotions being paid $550,000 to provide marketing services for the Jazz Experience.

According to the agreement, dated April 2, an advance payment of $110,000 was to be paid to the company, with immediate effect, to begin the advertising.

Addressing the issue via A press release on April 5, the Festivals Commission defended its decision to hire Randy Glasgow Promotions without a tendering process.

It said, "The Tobago Festivals Commission is convinced that emergency action was necessary in this circumstance. A timely response was necessary and fortunately the option was available and effective."

The Commission has yet to reveal what was the "emergency" that demanded that action, despite efforts by Newsday.

In the April 5 press release, the Commission said staging an event of the magnitude of Jazz, required a cadre of proficient and committed staff with a variety of relevant skillsets.

“Those skills include competence in planning, logistics, safety management, marketing, hospitality management and a host of other areas. In order to preserve the Assembly’s significant investment, a decision was made to outsource some elements of the marketing. Due to the short time period available, it was further decided that a sole selective process would be utilised to secure the services of Randy Glasgow Productions to promote the event and manage the advertising spend. The TFC expects that the Assembly’s investment will be best protected and promoted by the action taken and remains committed to adhering to the guidelines of public procurement as adopted by the THA in order to maintain transparency in its operations and the dispensation of public funds.”