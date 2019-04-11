By 2035, 1 in 8 globally will be a diabetic

BY 2035, one in eight people globally will be a diabetic. This was revealed today by General Physician Nicola Alcala.

Speaking at TT Association of Retired Persons (TTARP) health fair held at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain, Alcala said the unfortunate situation is that many countries have already arrived at this stage with TT being one.

She said 13 per cent of TT’s population are diabetics. “Think about that, in every room with eight people, one person is going to be a diabetic in TT. This country has one of the highest rates of diabetes in this part of the world. Contrast that to the UK that has five per cent diabetes."

“Broadly speaking, 90 to 95 per cent of people who are diabetic are type two diabetic and five to ten per cent of diabetics are type one diabetics.”