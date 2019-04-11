Bridge to the people

Photo courtesy Pixabay

LAST MONTH, Jamaica unveiled the winning design for its new Parliament in Kingston. The winning proposal by architect Evan Williams was chosen after a competitive process in which members of the public were given a say. Jamaicans reviewed proposals online and cast a vote for their favorite design.

Sadly, when it comes to two ongoing, major projects here in TT, that kind of willingness to court the public seems lacking. The manner in which it has been decided a bridge will now forever abut the Red House, and the way in which land has been commandeered in relation to the ANR Robinson International Airport upgrade stand to benefit from greater consultation with the people who will be affected most by either project.

“There has been a lot of thought on it, and discussion back and forth,” said National Trust chairman Margaret Mc Dowell in relation to the plan to build a bridge linking the Red House and Cabildo Chambers. “Udecott and Parliament, everybody has been involved.”

Yet, has everybody really been involved? The plan only came to light in articles by Newsday’s Sean Douglas last month. The articles made it plain that not only will the bridge have an impact on the vista of one side of the Red House, but it will also involve portions of the historic building being removed.

This week, Udecott stated the bridge will also be a “conduit to connect the mechanical, electrical and plumbing services located at Cabildo” and will facilitate “the services required for the full functionality of the Red House.” Why such a conduit is needed in the first place is unclear.

There are valid concerns over damage to the Red House balustrade, adverse impact on aesthetics, as well as the height of the bridge. That the renovation’s architect Bernard Mc Kay is not also the architect for the “sky link” only deepens these concerns.

Yet, despite all this, queries over this matter were, up until Monday, subject to a runaround not befitting a building destined to be the seat of representative governance. It’s all in stark contrast to how Jamaica has gone about its Parliament project.

Instead of only project managers, architects, government officials, and heritage experts being the ones to mull over designs, why not let members of the public have a say? Why are changes made so often to our historic buildings, like City Hall, without an ounce of consideration for the integrity of design?

When it comes to the timeline for the relocation of Crown Point residents to make way for the revamped airport, why can’t the State not take a moment to consult the people affected?

A lot of time and effort can be saved if greater consultation takes place. When it comes to these important projects, we need a bridge, yes, but one between the people and the State.