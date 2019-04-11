Alvin Jones joins USL club

Alvin Jones

OKLAHOMA CITY: Energy FC have signed defender Alvin Jones, pending league and federation approval, coach Steve Cooke announced on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old joins Oklahoma City Energy FC from TT Pro League club W Connection FC, where he had played since 2012, winning two league titles and featuring in the CONCACAF Champions League on six occasions.

Jones has also made 16 appearances for TT team at the senior level, scoring one goal. His lone goal is an infamous one in United States’ football history, as it came in the match on October 10, 2017 that eliminated the US team from 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification.

In addition to caps at the senior level, Jones has made appearances with the TT Under-20 and U-23 teams.

“With Alvin Jones, you’re bringing in a player with really good experience”, said Cooke. “He has good experience in international competition, played in Concacaf Champions League games, played for Trinidad and Tobago a number of times and has played against some of the best in the game. Alvin is a really solid human and is a hardworking, professional young man. He’s also very versatile. He has played right back, can play in the middle of midfield and can play right midfield.

That versatility means wherever we play him, he’s going to be a big addition to the group. I’m delighted to be able to add another player of that pedigree to our squad.”

Energy FC are on the road this weekend, as they travel to take on Rio Grande Valley FC Toros on Saturday at H-E-B Park.

(Energy FC)