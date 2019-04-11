$3m to replace tiles at Scarborough RC

IT will cost taxpayers $3 million to replace the slippery tiles at the Scarborough RC Primary School.

This was reported Tobago House of Assembly (THA) officials appeared before the Public Administration and Appropriation Committee (PAAC) at the Parliament building, Port of Spain.

PAAC member Wade Mark asked about the slippery tiles and questioned whether the issue was not considered when the school was being built.

“This is taxpayers money.”

THA Chief Administrator Raye Sandy said the wrong tiles were apparently used at the school. He said the contractor on the project was reputable and there was an oversight committee.

“There was an oversight somewhere.” THA administrator education, innovation and energy Jacqueline Job reported it would cost approximately $3 million to replace the slippery tiles and the project should be completed in May. She explained the tiles came with a guarantee that they were not slippery. She said in the rainy season people have slipped and fallen on the tiles.

The school, on Smithfield Road in Scarborough, was commissioned on August 29, and was built at a cost of $85 million.