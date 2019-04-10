TT to meet US in Gold Cup

TT men's football coach Dennis Lawrence, left, conducts a training session at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva in February. PHOTO BY TTFA MEDIA

TT men's football team have been drawn with defending champions United States, Panama and Guyana in Group D of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, which will be contested from June 15 to July 7.

The groups and match schedules were revealed last evening in a ceremony, which was streamed live online, in Los Angeles, California, US.

TT, coached by Dennis Lawrence, will start their Gold Cup campaign against Panama on June 18 at Allianz Field, Saint Paul, Minnesota, followed by a June 22 clash with the US at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland. The TT team will conclude their group stage with a meeting against Guyana, four days later, at Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City.

Group A will feature Mexico, Canada, Martinique and Cuba; Group B will include Costa Rica, Haiti, Nicaragua and Bermuda, while Honduras, Jamaica, El Salvador and Curacao will compete in Group C.

The Gold Cup will be hosted in three countries – US, Costa Rica and Jamaica.