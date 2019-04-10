TT seek to regain water polo dominance Four teams head to B’dos for Carifta Aquatics –

A HIGHLY talented four-team TT water polo contingent, comprising 54 boys and girls, will arrive in Barbados tomorrow for water polo competition at the Carifta Aquatics Championships, which starts Friday and ends Sunday, at the Barbados Aquatics Centre, in Wildey.

With the various teams in full preparation mode since February and in peak shape, the objective is clear: this country's return to regional dominance after the less than favourable results in recent years, and having missed last year's championship.

TT will challenge the 16-and-under Male, 19-and-under Male, 19-and-under Female and 14-and-under Co-ed divisions, led by their respective coaches, Russell Ferreira, Justin Bodden, Nicola Welch and Leon Daniel.

Welch is also head coach, while Jerry Chin Lee returns as manager and head of delegation.

"For many years, we have dominated the competition," Chin Lee told Newsday yesterday.

"However, over the last two years (having missed last year), we have not been as competitive as we have been in the past."

The aim, Chin Lee said, "is to regain our dominant position in the region, and to use it as a preparation tournament for the 2019 CCCAN in July." The 2019 CCCAN is important as it serves as a qualifying event for the more prominent Pan Am Junior Games, which takes place next in 2020.

The expectations are golden as it has consistently been for TT – the most successful team in the region, since the event was first held.

"We'll be looked at very hard because of our history at the games, although we have waned a bit over the past few editions. However, the teams have been properly prepared. The players have put in a lot of hard work," said Chin Lee.

Their gruelling schedule included nine sessions per week, with the morning sessions beginning before the break of dawn and the second session ending at around 9 pm. The teams will train again tonight, and once again tomorrow morning, just hours before departure.

"They train hard, very, very hard," Chin Lee said. "These teams put a lot, a lot of work in. People tend to think it's an easy (task) in the pool. It's not that at all. In fact, they have to be able to swim and they have to have a high level of conditioning and stamina to play the game." In that regard, Chin Lee said he expects and hopes for their efforts to pay off.

Although the participating countries and territories have already been confirmed, the competition schedule will only be drawn on Friday morning, following a technical meeting with the respective team representatives. The participating teams include Barbados, Curacao, TT Bonaire and the Bahamas.

The teams will return on Tuesday. A 46-member swimming team will depart for the same destination on April 19 and return on April 24.

Squads

16-and-under Male

Miguel Green, Ricardo Ramdan, David Agard, Benjamin Chow-Quan, Ross Gillette, Dante Drakes-McKell, Malachi Valdez-Brown, Christian Chin Lee, Micah Mitchell, Yannick Robertson, Marvin Gillard-Bruce, Jonathan Matthews and Jeremy Mohamed.

Delegate: Jerry Chin Lee

Head coach: Russell Ferreira

Assistant coach: Leon Daniel

14-and-Under co-ed

Kyle Chin Lee, Nathan Hinds, Bryant Finklea, Justin Hackett, Jade Charles, Josh Fuller, Danielle Lequay, Aedan Anthony-Phillips, Keon Bacchus, Joshua Callender, Shawn Sookoo, Logan Beepat and Aariz Celestine.

Delegate: Derek Hinds

Head coach: Leon Daniel

Assistant coach: Nicola Welch

19-and-Under Female

Zoe van Reeken, Tahira Beepat, Jaeda Attong-Julien, Megan Stafford, Leah Mitchell, Yasmin Mohammed, Aaliyah Aching, Victoria Gillette, Hailey de Leon, Ava Waddell, Morgan Donawa, Jordan Waithe and Christina Nimblett.

Delegate: Melanie Waddell

Head coach: Nicola Welch

Assistant coach: Russell Ferreira

19-and-Under Male

Dylan Lee, Jonathan Constantine, Jean-Luc hinds, Jason Hackett, Chad Rowley, Everson Latchman, Luke Gillette, Charles Gillette, Jameel Atteih, Daniel Ammon, Amons Boodoo, Kelvin Caesar and Jerome Gunness.

Delegate: Ricardo Waithe

Head coach: Justin Bodden

Assistant coach: Nicola Welch