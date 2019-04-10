THA minority: Treat people fairly over airport

THA minority councillor Dr Faith BYisrael. FILE PHOTO

TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) Minority Councillor Dr Faith BYisrael is calling on the Executive Council to “pick up its responsibility” and speak for the fair treatment of Tobagonians affected by the construction of the new airport terminal at the ANR Robinson International Airport, Crown Point.

Addressing the media on Tuesday at the Minority Council’s office in Scarborough, BYisrael, admitting that the Minority Council has no issue with development, insisted, “We need to ensure, though, that in the middle of that development, that our people, that our citizens, are treated fairly. That is all we are asking the Tobago House of Assembly: to lead.”

BYisrael referredto last Friday’s stakeholder consultation on the project hosted by the National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco), saying she was disappointed no representatives from the THA were on the panel leading the discussion.

The Chief Administrator and representative for the area, Secretary of Settlements, Urban Renewal and Public Utilities, Clarence Jacob, attended, but BYisrael said the THA should have been in the lead to answer questions from concerned Tobagonians.

“They should have been the one at the head table with Nidco and Airports Authority having this discussion with Tobago West residents. No…they instead hid, they have been hiding. Instead they have hidden and give complete misinformation about the project.

“We are asking the Tobago House of Assembly… this PNM-led Kelvin Charles PNM administration, to pick up its responsibilities. You were elected to represent the people of Tobago, you were elected to be the chief advocate for the people of Tobago, and we are asking you to pick up your responsibilities and ensure those people are treated fairly, treated well and are given their just due.”

She recalled that the first consultation on the mega-project was held on May 14 last, and she clearly understands the frustration of the residents, as she too was frustrated on Friday when she recognised that the Nidco representatives present did not have any answers to the questions residents have had for the last year.

She said the information affected residents had came from consultations last year with the THA and the Airports Authority.

“It is also interesting that at that point the residents were then told that they needed to move because the construction would begin in November 2019.

“That in essence is a few months away, even after they were told that they needed to move in November so that construction would begin in November 2019, they still have not been given any information whatsoever. What would compensation packages would be? This is really, really unfair to the residents of that area,” she said.

She said she was surprised when Jacob got up during the consultation and questioned the process being used for this land acquisition.

She accused the THA of not being intimately involved in the project, as she said it is responsible for its wharfs and airport.

“This would have been a perfect opportunity for the PNM-led central government to show that they have full confidence in the PNM-led Executive Council THA to hand over whatever money is required to do this project and to give the THA the autonomy that we have according to the law.

She said the fact that the central government has held on to this project proves it does not have confidence in the PNM-led THA, and this was telling.

“The PNM are the ones who told us with PNM in Trinidad and PNM in Tobago, everything will be fine,” BYisrael said.