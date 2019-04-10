Robbery suspect shot in buttocks

A 35-year-old Petit Valley man reportedly resisted arrest and pulled a gun on police, who shot him in the buttocks.

Police said two men were liming in a car, near a tyre shop along Morne Cocoa Road, Petit Valley, at around 7.45 pm on Monday.

They recognised both men as suspects in a series of robberies and approached them but one of the men ran away.

Police tried to stop the other man from running away but he pulled out a gun.

One of the officers pulled out his gun and shot the man once.

They took him to the St James Medical Facility where he was treated and transferred to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

A pistol was confiscated and eight rounds of .9 mm ammunition.

The car was also searched and police seized 17.7 grams of marijuana and 10.5 grams of cocaine.

The second suspect is still at large.