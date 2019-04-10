Residents concerned over Studley Park landfill

Residents of Mt St George, Hope and John Dial have put a number of suggestions to the THA Secretary for the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development for the maintenance and relocation of the Studley Park Landfill.

During a public consultation at the Mt St George community centre last Wednesday, residents complained that the dump is near full and is becoming unbearable.

Theresa Jack of Mt St George recalled promises were made to move the landfill after residents complained about health issues caused by the smell and smoke from the burning rubbish.

Secretary of the Division Dr Agatha Carrington said the THA has been looking for a new site for the dump.

“We have not been able to do that just yet. I know it’s a difficult situation, because where the landfill is, it is close to where people live.”

Another resident recommended that the THA incinerated rubbish instead of relocating the dump.

“It makes no sense moving it all over Tobago. Can incineration be done? We already pollute Mt St George with it. Where can we take it to do the same pollution?”

Carrington said the division is expected to benefit from the Green Fund to do waste management in Tobago, and this should happen shortly.

“The dump is almost full so that we need to hasten on what happens with waste disposal,” she said.

Carrington told the resident the THA is working on a solution but reminded the public of their responsibility to themselves and the environment.