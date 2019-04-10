Ramlogan case for April 30

THE preliminary inquiry into a witness tampering case against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan was put off to April 30 yesterday in the Port of Spain Magistrate Court after a mix up. Reports are that while Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi had previously said it would start yesterday, and while attorneys for both prosecution and defence did turn up, Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle said the date was “news to me.” Defence attorney Pamela Elder called for an apology from Al-Rawi.

Ramlogan has been accused of asking David West, then head of the Central Authority, to withdraw his witness statement in Ramlogan’s defamation lawsuit against then Opposition Leader Dr Keith Rowley for remarks on the Section 34 issue and extradition action against businessmen Ishwar Galbaransingh and Steve Ferguson. Ramlogan is alleged to have offered West the inducement of chairmanship of the Police Complaints Authority. The brouhaha ended Ramlogan’s ministerial career.