PNM women defend Faris

THE People’s National Movement’s Women’s League yesterday called on former politician Ralph Maraj to apologise for statements he made against Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

Maraj criticised Al-Rawi on several issues in his column in the Sunday Express on April 7. He accused Al-Rawi of being “a most political attorney general.” Maraj claimed trust has gone and Al-Rawi should be removed from office.

In a statement the league said Maraj seems obsessed with allegations of impropriety against Al-Rawi regarding the rental of a property 3 Alexandra Place, St Clair, Port of Spain. To calm his obsession, the league referred Maraj to Section 29 of the Integrity in Public Life Act which said wherever there is a conflict, it should be declared and the individual should “in accordance with prescribed procedures and disqualify himself from any decision-making process.”

Al-Rawi has publicly said he declared his interest and recused himself from all deliberations on the matter. The league said Maraj seemed unaware that under the current arrangement to rent that property the Personnel Department will benefit from operating out of one location. This will result in savings of approximately $19.8 million over the three years of the lease arrangement.

The league also said Maraj was out of place to criticise Al-Rawi for representing his colleagues. The league said the Constitution provides for an attorney general, as a political appointee, to speak on behalf of the cabinet. The league called on citizens to reject such wilful attempts to mislead the public and vilify Al-Rawi.

The league hailed Al-Rawi as “a hard worker intent on making TT a better place.”