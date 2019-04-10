PM: TT, US relations remain strong

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley meets with US Ambassador to TT Joseph Mondello at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s. National Security Minister Stuart Young and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses also attended the meeting. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

DIPLOMATIC ties between TT and the US remain strong. This was the message coming out of a meeting between the Prime Minister and US Ambassador to TT Joseph Mondello. A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said Mondello paid a courtesy call to Dr Rowley at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday. The statement said, “The meeting focused on a wide range of issues of mutual interest between TT and the US.”

No details were provided about the issues which were discussed at the meeting. The statement added, “Both parties reinforced their commitment to continue their long history of co-operation and the building and strengthening of ties between the two countries.”

National Security Minister Stuart Young and Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses also attended the meeting.

On January 13, Rowley defended Government’s approach towards the Venezuela crisis. He made no comment on TT being one of eight countries to abstain from the Organisation of American States (OAS) vote not to recognise the legitimacy of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s new term in office. Rowley rejected the Opposition Leader’s claim that government strategy to deal with the Venezuela crisis was jeopardising TT’s geo-political and economic future. On January 25, Mondello expressed concern about official statements from the Government which recognised Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government. Moses attended the inauguration of Maduro in Caracas on January 10.

Mondello said, “Democracy and prosperity require tough choices.” But he added,” I and the entire US Embassy are committed to maintaining mutually beneficial bilateral relations with the government and people of TT.”