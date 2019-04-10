OWTU demands release of jailed ex-Brazilian president

David Abdulah

With the one-year anniversary of the jailing of former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva up last Sunday, Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) leader David Abdulah led a a handful of protesters outside the Brazilian embassy demanding the freedom of Lula.

Abdulah told reporters that Lula is a victim of political victimisation and that the United States was behind it, in an effort to control Latin America and the Caribbean.

He also claimed to know the judge in Lula’s case now sits in the cabinet of current president Jair Bolsonaro.

Abdulah said: “That shows the tie between the right wing conspiracy to jail Lula, using the legal processes but manipulating it in such a way to find Lula guilty and then to imprison him in order to prevent him from contesting the elections last year. So we are here demanding that Lula be freed. And this is part of an international campaign for the freedom of Lula.