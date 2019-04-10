Mom discovers son’s murder from Facebook

Photo by Shane Superville

A Trinidadian woman living in the US is grieving the murder of her son, after she learnt of his death from Facebook.

Christopher Kanhai, 38, was at his shop on Chameleon Boulevard, La Horquetta at around 1.30 pm Wednesday when a man approached pretending to be a customer, but shot him several times before running away.

Police were called and a district medical officer declared Kanhai dead.

Newsday spoke to Kanhai’s father Terrence Nanan, who said he was the only relative of his son still living in Trinidad.

He said minutes after his son was killed, his mother called him from New York, where she lived, to ask if it was true.

“She called me from where she was, saying she saw him (Kanhai) dead on Facebook.”

“I told her it was true.

“I really don’t know why anyone would want to do this.

“He has his businessplace here and doesn’t interfere with anyone.”

Newsday spoke to other La Horquetta residents who said the area was normally a quiet one and Kanhai was well-known and respected in the neighbourhood.