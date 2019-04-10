MF Panorama sails again…but in Greece

MF Panorama

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says he does not know anything about reports that the MF Panorama has been upgraded and has successfully set sail in the Mediterranean, adding he preferred not to comment on the matter.

Newsday spoke to Sinanan this afternoon in relation to a video posted to social media which purports that the Panorama – which was sold under the Patrick Manning administration before the May 2010 general election for US$350,000 (TT$2.2 million at the prevailing exchange rate at the time) – has been refurbished by a Greek operator and made operational for the cost of TT$114 million.

"I have no information on that so I can't comment on that. My information is that it was sold sometime in 2009 and that's all I can say. I don't even know what you are talking about," said Sinanan.

The video which was posted by the Papa Bois Conservation's Facebook page, features Trinidadian Marc De Verteuil as he gives details on the sale of the Panorama which served as the inter-island ferry in the 1990s.

UNC Tabaquite MP Suruj Rambachan had queried the sale in 2016.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark today said the development was not surprising and accused the ruling PNM of selling out TT's resources for what he described as a "song and dance."

"The PNM has been in the business of selling out the people's assets for a very low price. What happened with the Panorama is not shocking or surprising, imagine we are being told through this video that the man was able to receive the information from the Freedom of Information Act.

"It tells us as a nation that the government is selling our jewels without any proper analysis, assessment or evaluation. If the government spent the kind of money they did on the Panorama that this company did, we would have it operating on the sea bridge right now."

The report on the Panorama surfaces as Government is set to lease the ferry Jean de la Valette from Malta at an estimated $99 million for a year.